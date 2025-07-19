The goal of this update is to make the first mission more engaging, and to make the early game more engaging and smooth. We're also adressing one of the biggest flow-breakers of the game: red shields – the spawn chance of red (deflector) Shield Bots and Roundshields has been reduced. Here's the full list of changes:

Gameplay

25% of regular soldier bugs now spawn as jumping bugs.

Fodder enemy spawns now have a 15% chance to occur behind the player.

The Mortar Mayhem mission modifier now causes regular (non-elite) grenade bots to fire in bursts of three grenades, similarly to the elites.



Balance

Reduced the spawn chance of deflector (red) Shield Bots and Roundshields depending on the mission difficulty: On White missions - from 50% to 30% On Yellow missions - from 50% to 32% On Orange missions - from 50% to 34% On Red missions - from 50% to 36% // Developer comment: besides the direct effect, the above changes have an indirect effect of significantly lowering the chance of encountering a group of red Shield Bots.

Reduced the density of Grenade Bots on the second mission.

The Backspawn mission modifier now doesn't spawn extra biomass beyond budget. Previously, it spawned 100% biomass from the front and 30% from the back (130% in total). Now it spawns 70% of the biomass from the front and 30% from the back (100% in total). This should help with both the performance and the playability of Backspawn missions.



User Interface

To avoid accidental rerolls in the Power-Up Terminal, the mapping for reroll changed from Space to Enter on mouse / keyboard, and from RT to X on controllers.

Renamed Combat Roll to Dash in "Mapping - Controller" and "Mapping - Mouse / Keyboard" UI screens.



Bug Fixes

Minigun icons now reflect weapon stats more accurately.

Jumping soldier bugs now don't perform "idle jumps" in place.

Fixed a bug that caused aim assist to latch onto hidden turrets.



With this update out, we're done with the early game issues, so we're planning to shift our focus to bigger systems, such as crafting, achievements, and the skill tree. Meanwhile, grab the update and let us know what you think!

Thank you!

Combat Complex team.