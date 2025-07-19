 Skip to content
19 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed language bugs and missing images in certain dialogue scenes.

  • Added exclamation mark and effects to the Mantra Meditation icon to indicate when a mission is available.

  • The merchant now appears from early morning until night.

  • Fixed an issue where Chinese text appeared too small on certain UI screens.

  • When you receive the cooking mission for Recipe 05, anchovy fish will now be guaranteed to appear.

  • Fixed some display bugs where missions had no visible text.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented side objectives from being completed.

  • Social app missions' posts will now be pushed to the top when active for easier access.

  • Fixed a bug where increasing affection with one girl would incorrectly raise affection for all girls.

  • Fixed a music playback issue where background music would not play after returning to the world map from a dating scene.

