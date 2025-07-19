Fixed language bugs and missing images in certain dialogue scenes.

Added exclamation mark and effects to the Mantra Meditation icon to indicate when a mission is available.

The merchant now appears from early morning until night.

Fixed an issue where Chinese text appeared too small on certain UI screens.

When you receive the cooking mission for Recipe 05, anchovy fish will now be guaranteed to appear.

Fixed some display bugs where missions had no visible text.

Fixed a bug that prevented side objectives from being completed.

Social app missions' posts will now be pushed to the top when active for easier access.

Fixed a bug where increasing affection with one girl would incorrectly raise affection for all girls.