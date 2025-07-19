 Skip to content
19 July 2025
Another quick hotfix (Version 1.0b) to fix a softlock that could happen during the succubus queen fight.

Changes:

- Fixed the Succubus Queen battle getting stuck in a loop
- Fixed Capital not showing on the teleport menu
- The on screen buttons are now enabled on all devices by default, not just mobile. For those that want to play via mouse or touch screen. They can be disabled in the UI options.

