Patch v0.7.5.0.59 (pt) is now live on the public test branch! Still working to close out all remaining transportation issues.

Fixed an issue where abandoned car parking spaces were not being saved properly.

Resolved a bug where item collider checks sometimes failed, especially when the game was paused, due to script execution order.

Cars in a "leaving" state are now correctly saved.

Resolved an issue where some of the employees and customers in the transportation list failed to load correctly into the backend, leading to multiple issues.

Employees no longer arrive in civilian clothes and instantly change after getting off buses or subway trains.

Fixed text rendering issues in the Menus menu where some item information texts appeared in the wrong position.

Police car parking space now shows the correct icon in the menu (was showing the item sprite instead).