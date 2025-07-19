 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19284821 Edited 19 July 2025 – 10:52:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch v0.7.5.0.59 (pt) is now live on the public test branch! Still working to close out all remaining transportation issues.

  • Fixed an issue where abandoned car parking spaces were not being saved properly.

  • Resolved a bug where item collider checks sometimes failed, especially when the game was paused, due to script execution order.

  • Cars in a "leaving" state are now correctly saved.

  • Resolved an issue where some of the employees and customers in the transportation list failed to load correctly into the backend, leading to multiple issues.

  • Employees no longer arrive in civilian clothes and instantly change after getting off buses or subway trains.

  • Fixed text rendering issues in the Menus menu where some item information texts appeared in the wrong position.

  • Police car parking space now shows the correct icon in the menu (was showing the item sprite instead).

  • Fixed incorrect human icon shown for "chef needed" errors at the Seafood Restaurant and Steakhouse.

Changed depots in publictest branch

View more data in app history for build 19284821
Windows Depot 1457031
macOS Depot 1457032
