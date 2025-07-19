🔧 Mini Update is Live!
📡 Improved screen map clarity
👁️ Added subtle visual hints for the optional story path
🔊 Enhanced sound design for deeper immersion
Dive back in and uncover what you might’ve missed... 🌊🕳️
🛠️ Mini Update – Map, Hints, & Audio Tweaks
Update notes via Steam Community
