19 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
🔧 Mini Update is Live!
📡 Improved screen map clarity
👁️ Added subtle visual hints for the optional story path
🔊 Enhanced sound design for deeper immersion

Dive back in and uncover what you might’ve missed... 🌊🕳️

