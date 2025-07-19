- Now supporting hardware graphics.
- Added two new slots: Wild Star and Wild Bonus.
- Removed money-timer. You will now receive 250 credits every time you run out of cash. No more waiting!
- Various other fixes and improvements.
Release 1.1.0.56
