19 July 2025 Build 19284808 Edited 19 July 2025 – 10:46:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Now supporting hardware graphics.
  • Added two new slots: Wild Star and Wild Bonus.
  • Removed money-timer. You will now receive 250 credits every time you run out of cash. No more waiting!
  • Various other fixes and improvements.






Changed files in this update

Windows Sloth Idler Content Depot 1804361
