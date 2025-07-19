Hello players,

With this update I address the clarity of some interactions. There have been complaints about how in the third level there are some objects don't tell the player that they can be interacted with.

Floating rocks with crystals now have a floating animation.

Gates that can be lifted now have a green crystal in the middle.

Besides this, in level 1, in the part where you unlock Fireball, I changed the color of the last panel to black, so you can more comfortably move around once you solve the "secret" puzzle.

I also updated the demo. I'll admit I am guilty of having ignored it before release since I was considering to take it down, but I changed my mind just before release.

Changes in the demo:

There were some gates that you couldn't freeze, typically they are timed and close very quickly. They are to avoid some common softlocks, and are now red in the demo as well.

There is also a pop-up message that communicates this in-game.

The same changes I mentioned earlier are in the demo as well.

That's all, enjoy playing Runa Illustra!