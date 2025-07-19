 Skip to content
19 July 2025
​- Yet more fixes to Fork Solitaire, let's see if it works now

- Added an option in the settings to disallow pixel stretching in fullscreen mode. This might look a bit silly on some monitors due to the margins, but oh well

- Clarified Murder Mystery rules to indicate that the 4 incorrect accounts are always 2 for weapon, 2 for killer

- Adjusted the way slots lock up in Binary & Single-card Solitaire to make them slightly harder

- Adjusted the rules of Circuit Solitaire to make it less trivial

- Adjusted Double-sided Solitaire card art further

