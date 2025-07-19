Now that He is Coming is in Early Access, we'd love to know what you think in a Steam review. Whether it's feedback, what you enjoy, or anything that comes to mind. Simply put, that means your voice matters. We're reading through every review to help prioritize our updates.
Patch #01 - Early Fixes, Balance Tweaks, and Localization Pass
- Changed Leshen to be beatable on the first run
- Fixed vampire cloak giving the wrong multiplier
- Fixed oils and itemsets not visible during a replay
- Fixed Arcane gauntlet not triggering
How to Report Bugs
If you run into any issues, contact us at: contact@chronocle.com or join our Discord server where you can report the issue in our bug report forum.
Please describe your issue and provide your save file. Find your save file here:
%UserProfile%/AppData/LocalLow/Chronocle/He Is Coming
