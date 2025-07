Patch #01 - Early Fixes, Balance Tweaks, and Localization Pass

Changed Leshen to be beatable on the first run



Fixed vampire cloak giving the wrong multiplier



Fixed oils and itemsets not visible during a replay



Fixed Arcane gauntlet not triggering



This is a minor patch responding to player feedback making leshen beatable on the first run and some minor bugfixes. More to come in the coming days!