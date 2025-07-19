B2025.7.19

如果出现无法法理宣战的问题，请重新开档

If there is an issue where you cannot declare a war legally, please restart the game.

OK1 - Supplementary functions and adjustments related to the Holy See; implementation of papal privileges

OK2 - Correction of cultural requirements for the founding of the Kingdom of Bohemia

OK3 - Adjustments to some copywriting

OK4 - Fix the issue where bishop candidates cannot be added when recommending them

OK5 - Add 10 random events

OK6 - Fix the issue in the Holy See where requesting order knights through interaction results in recruiting knight guards instead

OK7 - Mercenary legions cannot hire knight - type battalions

OK8 - Add a random lord start when creating a new game, where all are independent lords with a single province, except for religious leaders