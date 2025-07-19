Current Version
B2025.7.19
如果出现无法法理宣战的问题，请重新开档
OK1-教廷相关功能补充和调整，教廷特权实装
OK2-波希米亚王国建国文化需求修正
OK3-一些文案的调整
OK4-修复举荐主教候选人，不能添加的问题
OK5-增加10个随机事件
OK6-修复教廷中交互请求教团骑士，却招募的是骑士卫队的问题
OK7-雇佣兵军团不可以雇佣骑士类型的营队
OK8-开新档时，增加随机领主开局，全部是单个省份的独立领主，宗教领袖除外
OK9-战场双方具体营队单独的列表
If there is an issue where you cannot declare a war legally, please restart the game.
OK1 - Supplementary functions and adjustments related to the Holy See; implementation of papal privileges
OK2 - Correction of cultural requirements for the founding of the Kingdom of Bohemia
OK3 - Adjustments to some copywriting
OK4 - Fix the issue where bishop candidates cannot be added when recommending them
OK5 - Add 10 random events
OK6 - Fix the issue in the Holy See where requesting order knights through interaction results in recruiting knight guards instead
OK7 - Mercenary legions cannot hire knight - type battalions
OK8 - Add a random lord start when creating a new game, where all are independent lords with a single province, except for religious leaders
OK9 - Separate lists of specific battalions on both sides of the battlefield
Changed files in this update