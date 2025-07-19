 Skip to content
19 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Current Version

B2025.7.19

如果出现无法法理宣战的问题，请重新开档

  • OK1-教廷相关功能补充和调整，教廷特权实装

  • OK2-波希米亚王国建国文化需求修正

  • OK3-一些文案的调整

  • OK4-修复举荐主教候选人，不能添加的问题

  • OK5-增加10个随机事件

  • OK6-修复教廷中交互请求教团骑士，却招募的是骑士卫队的问题

  • OK7-雇佣兵军团不可以雇佣骑士类型的营队

  • OK8-开新档时，增加随机领主开局，全部是单个省份的独立领主，宗教领袖除外

  • OK9-战场双方具体营队单独的列表

If there is an issue where you cannot declare a war legally, please restart the game.

  • OK1 - Supplementary functions and adjustments related to the Holy See; implementation of papal privileges

  • OK2 - Correction of cultural requirements for the founding of the Kingdom of Bohemia

  • OK3 - Adjustments to some copywriting

  • OK4 - Fix the issue where bishop candidates cannot be added when recommending them

  • OK5 - Add 10 random events

  • OK6 - Fix the issue in the Holy See where requesting order knights through interaction results in recruiting knight guards instead

  • OK7 - Mercenary legions cannot hire knight - type battalions

  • OK8 - Add a random lord start when creating a new game, where all are independent lords with a single province, except for religious leaders

  • OK9 - Separate lists of specific battalions on both sides of the battlefield

Changed files in this update

Windows savecancel Depot 1058711
  • Loading history…
