We are able to confirm that Version 1.0.1 containing the emergency bugfix addressing the bug that caused the game to be stuck on a black screen after launching the game is now available on MacOS. Thank you for your patience.
- Roguematch Team
Emergency Bugfix for Black Screen Bug MacOS Patch Release
Update notes via Steam Community
