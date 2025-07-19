 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19284669 Edited 19 July 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
We are able to confirm that Version 1.0.1 containing the emergency bugfix addressing the bug that caused the game to be stuck on a black screen after launching the game is now available on MacOS. Thank you for your patience.

- Roguematch Team

