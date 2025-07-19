Default Branch Fixes
Fixed an issue where the "Chidori Kunai" item caused weapons to stop firing.
Resolved a bug that caused characters to freeze in online co-op mode.
Temporary connectivity tweaks, we hope they reduce failed connections, as the potential culprit has being identified, but we need a few days to fix and test.
Fixed a bug where defeating regular Eris would not correctly trigger the challenge route to Hyperion (Titan of Entertainment )
Optimized the challenge conditions for Dark Eris: now only requires carrying Acid Token.
Fixed the boundary bug for the God of Hacker
Fixed bugs caused by the Rainbow Chest
Fixed some multi-language errors
Fixed the controller mapping display bug
Fixed an issue where characters could get stuck in the "lifting faith" pose
Fixed a bug where players were not properly moved into challenge rooms in multiplayer mode
Fixed interaction issues with the Statue of the Goddess of Fate
Fixed a bug where returning to the main menu from a combat scene did not save settings
Fixed a bug where hat costumes could still display hair
Beta Branch Updates
Bug Fixes
Fixed controller focus loss when browsing room lists.
Optimized performance during the Titan Boss fight to reduce stuttering and frame rate drops.
Added support for mouse side button (forward/backward keys) mapping, customizable in settings.
Adjusted UI elements (buttons, panels, tooltips) to fix visual misalignment, color schemes, and spacing.
Adjustments
Adjusted the item pool in Artifact Rooms, reducing the proportion of resource-type items
Boosted damage for all badges
Temporarily removed the pixel-style UI option while investigating issues with UI turning into white blocks
Optimizations
Reduced screen shake for the "SKYREND" weapon
Optimized texture displays
Improved visual effects for certain enemies
Optimized performance for specific special effects
Adjusted rendering layer priorities for better visual hierarchy
While we conduct internal testing, our limited experience in developing online multiplayer games has led us to adopt a cautious approach to avoid introducing new issues via rushed fixes. To address this, we’ve launched a Beta branch. This branch will receive daily updates to rapidly resolve reported issues and optimize gameplay, though it may be less stable. If you prefer faster update cycles, you can switch to this branch.
For the default branch, we will only deploy urgent bug fixes immediately, while non-critical fixes will follow a weekly update schedule to ensure a more stable experience.
How to Switch to the Beta Branch
Steam Library → Neon Abyss 2 → Right-click → Properties → Betas → Select "Beta" (no password required).
Note: Players on different branches cannot connect for multiplayer due to version mismatches.
