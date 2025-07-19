Fixed an issue where the "Chidori Kunai" item caused weapons to stop firing.

Resolved a bug that caused characters to freeze in online co-op mode.

Temporary connectivity tweaks, we hope they reduce failed connections, as the potential culprit has being identified, but we need a few days to fix and test.

Fixed a bug where defeating regular Eris would not correctly trigger the challenge route to Hyperion (Titan of Entertainment )

Optimized the challenge conditions for Dark Eris: now only requires carrying Acid Token.

Fixed the boundary bug for the God of Hacker

Fixed bugs caused by the Rainbow Chest

Fixed some multi-language errors

Fixed the controller mapping display bug

Fixed an issue where characters could get stuck in the "lifting faith" pose

Fixed a bug where players were not properly moved into challenge rooms in multiplayer mode

Fixed interaction issues with the Statue of the Goddess of Fate

Fixed a bug where returning to the main menu from a combat scene did not save settings