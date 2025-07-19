 Skip to content
19 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfixes

  • Fixed crash in console log. -.-

  • Fixed issue where toggling certain building modifications caused exponential output growth.

  • Fixed happiness modifiers not being correctly removed when expired.

  • Fixed UI bug in happiness display.

  • Hidden bandits can no longer be targeted.

  • Fixed bug where knight gets stuck "waiting for scout packages" while idle.

  • Fixed possible crash in highlight system.

  • Fixed quest getting stuck when scripted bandit camp spawn failed due to blocked location.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit
