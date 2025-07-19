Bugfixes
Fixed crash in console log. -.-
Fixed issue where toggling certain building modifications caused exponential output growth.
Fixed happiness modifiers not being correctly removed when expired.
Fixed UI bug in happiness display.
Hidden bandits can no longer be targeted.
Fixed bug where knight gets stuck "waiting for scout packages" while idle.
Fixed possible crash in highlight system.
Fixed quest getting stuck when scripted bandit camp spawn failed due to blocked location.
Changed files in this update