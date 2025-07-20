 Skip to content
Update notes via Steam Community

Gather round, squadmates!

We're here to give an update on Patch 1.0.1

New Mission Brief is as follows:

- We've added checkpoints to Mission 6 (Chainbreaker).

- We've added a “reload from last checkpoint” button in the game over screen

- We've made it so players can replay missions they have finished with friends, even if they haven’t finished the missions leading up to it.

We'll be continuing to patch and test parts of the game as the launch period continues, so be sure to jump into Discord to share your feedback and suggestions!

See you on the field,

The Phantom Squad Team

