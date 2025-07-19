 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19284561 Edited 19 July 2025 – 10:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
FIXES

+ Controller bug fixed.

BALANCING

+ Skeletal Dragon's ability has been buffed: now, it starts each wave with 50% HP. Above 50% HP, reduces healing received from 100% to 0% at 100% HP. Below 50% HP, increases healing received to from 100% to 200% at 0% HP.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2283941
