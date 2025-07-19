FIXES
+ Controller bug fixed.
BALANCING
+ Skeletal Dragon's ability has been buffed: now, it starts each wave with 50% HP. Above 50% HP, reduces healing received from 100% to 0% at 100% HP. Below 50% HP, increases healing received to from 100% to 200% at 0% HP.
patch 1.34.9
Update notes via Steam Community
