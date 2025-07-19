been a bit since the last update (7 days, new record) due to major QoL requests and Bug Fixes.

Oh also got a new ult, go crazy!

Version 0.131:

** New Features: **

- New Ult: Hyper Slime (MP Drain stat boost)

- - yes, that means if you have enough mp uptime you can keep it up forever...

- Casting Powerups now only show up if you have any weapon that is applicable equipped

- New Powerups

- - Concentration (Cast Build Rate)

- - Speedy Incantation (Cast Build Interval)

- - Limit Break (Cast Build Cap)

- Unstuck Button on Main Menu

- Buster Badge (misc acc) added to garden shop

- Further chest reward logic modification

- Buy All button in shop

** Weapon Changes **

- Iai Slash now can charge for damage (max of 3x)

- Demon Greatsword has damaage buildup cap of 5x

- fixed scythe rotation bug

- fixed scythe hitbox to match visuals

- reduced six shooter hitbox size

** Bugs / Adjustments **

- changed timer to display in HH:MM:SS on total time in results screen

- Fixed Tutorial island visual glitch of island 2

- added ultimate hover descriptions in equipment

- removed the lock icon display on callouts

- dashing allowed post island clear

- damage cap fix

- removed some instance of duplicate items from fishing

- removed modifiers on bosses