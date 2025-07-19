been a bit since the last update (7 days, new record) due to major QoL requests and Bug Fixes.
Oh also got a new ult, go crazy!
Version 0.131:
** New Features: **
- New Ult: Hyper Slime (MP Drain stat boost)
- - yes, that means if you have enough mp uptime you can keep it up forever...
- Casting Powerups now only show up if you have any weapon that is applicable equipped
- New Powerups
- - Concentration (Cast Build Rate)
- - Speedy Incantation (Cast Build Interval)
- - Limit Break (Cast Build Cap)
- Unstuck Button on Main Menu
- Buster Badge (misc acc) added to garden shop
- Further chest reward logic modification
- Buy All button in shop
** Weapon Changes **
- Iai Slash now can charge for damage (max of 3x)
- Demon Greatsword has damaage buildup cap of 5x
- fixed scythe rotation bug
- fixed scythe hitbox to match visuals
- reduced six shooter hitbox size
** Bugs / Adjustments **
- changed timer to display in HH:MM:SS on total time in results screen
- Fixed Tutorial island visual glitch of island 2
- added ultimate hover descriptions in equipment
- removed the lock icon display on callouts
- dashing allowed post island clear
- damage cap fix
- removed some instance of duplicate items from fishing
- removed modifiers on bosses
