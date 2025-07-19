Kitchen Customization Rules

Bug Squashing & Improvements

Fixed freezes when dropping boards loaded with ingredients.



Resolved a bug with food containers when dragging a board with a food container ingredient near another one.



Fixed a bug where clients could get stuck on a loading screen if the host quickly clicked "continue" in the coupons dialog.



Fixed an issue with dragging and dropping food onto sauce bottles.



Improved performance when you're using a lot of sauces.



Smashed a critical bug where you could pick up two items at once (like a cup and a lid), blocking you from doing anything. This was especially easy to do when item stacks were close together.



Ingredients on a board will no longer interact with cooktops or fryers while you move them around.



We've made several other small fixes and optimizations to the network code for better stability and fewer crashes. We're still hunting down all crash-related bugs.



Fixed the widget for our other games in the main menu for all languages. Buttons were sometimes displayed incorrectly, and the description text was often cut off.



Lock Your Kitchen Gear & Enjoy a Smoother Experience!We heard you loud and clear! Many of you accidentally moved kitchen equipment with a misclick, and we know how frustrating that can be. To fix this, we've added a new "Kitchen Rules" section on the first page of the recipe book in "My Kitchen" mode.You can now lock your kitchen equipment in place. In co-op, you can also stop friends from rearranging your carefully organized kitchen. These rules apply to all your kitchens.This update also brings a bunch of important fixes to improve your gameplay:Thank you for your continued support and feedback! We hope these changes make your culinary adventures in Galaxy Burger even more fun.Happy cooking!Galactic Workshop team.