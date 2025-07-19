This update focuses on releasing the desert levels, and making minor adjustments to earlier levels. A small quality of life improvement has been applied to all levels to make collisions simpler for objects like boxes, pillars, and pipes.





Additions

Desert levels 1-5 are accessible by default again, following their revision.

Deadly objects have been given a red fresnel overlay to help distinguish them.



Changes

Checkpoints have been moved in several meadow, ice, and desert levels.

Made desert 1 jumps more possible.

Added a few collectables. Go find them.

Ice level 5’s pillar swings have had every second grapple point removed.

Tutorial text prompts have been adjusted, and will reappear on respawn.

Ice level 4’s ice spikes have been made deadly again. Whoops.

Changed the collision shapes for all pipe models, pillars, and boxes to make collisions friendlier for players.

And that’s about it. We’ve got the volcano area revision underway, so look forward to that as you shave down those highscores.