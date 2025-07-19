- SysInfo : Some intel integrated GPUs are not giving enough information in OpenCL to link them to their Vulkan counterpart. OCCT added a failsafe that tries to map them using their names as a last resort, fixing this issue in the vast majority of cases.
- Enterprise : Fixed : GPU tests were not loading their configuration correctly when loadinga saved test
- Enterprise : Fixed : Schedules created with 14.2.0, 14.2.1, 14.2.2 could not be opened by versions prior to 14.2.0. 14.2.3 brings backward compatibility, but will revert to testing all GPUs on earlier versions.
OCCT 14.2.3 released !
