19 July 2025 Build 19284346 Edited 19 July 2025 – 09:13:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
OCCT 14.2.3 released !

  • SysInfo : Some intel integrated GPUs are not giving enough information in OpenCL to link them to their Vulkan counterpart. OCCT added a failsafe that tries to map them using their names as a last resort, fixing this issue in the vast majority of cases.
  • Enterprise : Fixed : GPU tests were not loading their configuration correctly when loadinga saved test
  • Enterprise : Fixed : Schedules created with 14.2.0, 14.2.1, 14.2.2 could not be opened by versions prior to 14.2.0. 14.2.3 brings backward compatibility, but will revert to testing all GPUs on earlier versions.

Windows 64-bit Depot 3515102
Linux 64-bit Depot 3515103
