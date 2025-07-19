Hello, this is Tooru Akagi.With strong suggestions from annoying Gensokyo authorities, two new characters have joined 東方凸凹遊戯 in the latest update!After launching the game, you can hear a special announcement about them on the main page.Each of these new characters also comes with their story content.This is our very first time adding new playable characters, so if you encounter any bugs,please feel free to leave a comment or reach out to us!(but please complain to Chimata or Okina, the annoying Gensokyo authorities!)We're also accepting feedback and suggestions over on the official 東方凸凹遊戯 Discord.Feel free to join and share your thoughts!That’s all for now — we’ll continue working hard on the next update!