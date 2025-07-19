 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19284304 Edited 19 July 2025 – 08:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Salutations players,

We have received bug reports that players are experiencing a black screen error once they launch the game. Our team is currently looking into the issue and we should have a patch fix for the issue within a few hours. It is inexcusable that such a major bug was not detected within our internal QA prior to launch and we extend our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused.

We will post another update once we are able to push out the bug fix.

- Roguematch Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2001111
Linux Depot 2001113
