Dear Prospective Residents of Hounimal,

Thank you for your patience! The July 0.2.0 update, featuring a new Hounimal, has now been released! Check out the patch notes below!

Key Additions

New Hounimal "Furious Claws" & Facility "Monument with an Emblem" After clearing the second stage, you can select the Hounimal "Furious Claws" from the Monument. This Hounimal boasts a vertical layout and fights by transforming its rage into power.

Ceiling Furniture Easy to place in Hounimal's often-empty spaces, these furniture pieces don't add commands but offer powerful placement effects.

Command Reset Function Commands can now be reset after a CHAIN or after using Accel.

New Stage "Tense" This is the fourth stage, featuring stronger enemies. It seems the Librarian will also lend a hand in your adventure. You might even meet the Saintess...

New Furniture Placement Effects Numerous effects have been added, including Command stat enhancements and buff acquisition upon drawing.

Adventure Facility "Book of Lore" This facility alters adventure rules and difficulty in exchange for rewards like furniture and gold.

Base Facility "Forest Library" Here, you can view a list of your furniture. More information will be added in future updates.

Key Changes

Changed Command CHAIN Enhancement Description Rules Commands that previously activated additional effects at 2 or more CHAINS have been changed as follows: Old: "1 CHAIN or more" → New: "2 CHAINS or more" This change was made because the previous description was confusing; "X CHAINS or more" referred to the number of activated commands, whereas "Xth CHAIN" referred to the Xth command including unactivated ones.

Other Additions & Changes

Added icons for Command Additional Effect Rules. Now you can see how many CHAINS are required for an additional effect on the command itself.

Added New Command Enhancement Rules. Commands are enhanced when "consuming HP while command is usable" or "Weight Accel is unused."

Improved Map Generation Logic. The same block will no longer spawn enemies and rewards simultaneously.

Simple conversations added within each NPC facility.

Added 5 new disaster foes.

Added 20 new furniture pieces (surpassing 100 total!).

Added 18 new commands (total for furniture, Hounimal, and enemies).

Added new NPC: The Saintess.

Added 3 new achievements.

Adjustments

Base facility menu, transitions, background.

Adventure facility background.

Base lighting, NPC positions, background.

Pause menu layout.

Buff and debuff icon sizes.

Improved visibility for placed/unenhancable furniture in the list.

Hounimal grid colors.

Out-of-Place Artifact \[Shop] operation position.

Bug Fixes

Hounimal evolution effect misalignment.

Placement effect enhancements not updating with placement reset.

Description of "Ignition."

Map names in achievement descriptions.

Future Plans

Before the planned September update, we intend to add the following highly requested features in the near future:

In-game guide to review basic rules.

Command confirmation on the furniture selection screen.

That's all for this update! It's been a while since the last Devlog, so we aim to post monthly updates going forward. If you have any bugs or requests, please don't hesitate to provide feedback!

See you soon!