Fixed a major performance issue related to excessive blood effects on the ground.



The Main Menu and Level Selection screens have been reworked slightly.



"Career" and "Upgrades" are now accessible directly from the Main Menu for easier access.



Improved keyboard and gamepad support in the level selection screen.



The "Drop" arrow indicator is now more visible and tinted yellow for better clarity during gameplay.



The damage feedback color when getting hit (with or without a shield) is now yellow—making hits more noticeable.



The shield indicator has been updated from brown to blue for greater visibility. Its size and position have also been slightly adjusted for better in-game clarity.



Today's update brings several improvements to performance, UI, and gameplay feedback based on your feedback. Here's what's new:🩸 Performance🖥️ UI & Menus🕹️ Gameplay Feedback & VisualsThanks again for all your feedback and reports—keep them coming!