19 July 2025 Build 19284251 Edited 19 July 2025 – 09:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Today's update brings several improvements to performance, UI, and gameplay feedback based on your feedback. Here's what's new:

🩸 Performance
  • Fixed a major performance issue related to excessive blood effects on the ground.


🖥️ UI & Menus
  • The Main Menu and Level Selection screens have been reworked slightly.
  • "Career" and "Upgrades" are now accessible directly from the Main Menu for easier access.
  • Improved keyboard and gamepad support in the level selection screen.


🕹️ Gameplay Feedback & Visuals
  • The "Drop" arrow indicator is now more visible and tinted yellow for better clarity during gameplay.
  • The damage feedback color when getting hit (with or without a shield) is now yellow—making hits more noticeable.
  • The shield indicator has been updated from brown to blue for greater visibility. Its size and position have also been slightly adjusted for better in-game clarity.


Thanks again for all your feedback and reports—keep them coming!

