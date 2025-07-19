🩸 Performance
- Fixed a major performance issue related to excessive blood effects on the ground.
🖥️ UI & Menus
- The Main Menu and Level Selection screens have been reworked slightly.
- "Career" and "Upgrades" are now accessible directly from the Main Menu for easier access.
- Improved keyboard and gamepad support in the level selection screen.
🕹️ Gameplay Feedback & Visuals
- The "Drop" arrow indicator is now more visible and tinted yellow for better clarity during gameplay.
- The damage feedback color when getting hit (with or without a shield) is now yellow—making hits more noticeable.
- The shield indicator has been updated from brown to blue for greater visibility. Its size and position have also been slightly adjusted for better in-game clarity.
Thanks again for all your feedback and reports—keep them coming!
Changed files in this update