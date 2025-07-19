 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19284233
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the lifts in the overworld had stopped working.

  • Fixed a bug where continuous sounds failed to loop.

  • Fixed a bug where pausing in the overworld while flying would change the music.

Changed files in this update

macOS Blackshift for Mac Depot 741111
Windows Blackshift for Windows Depot 741112
