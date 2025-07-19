 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19284207 Edited 19 July 2025 – 09:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone


Just a small hotfix for Daily challnge this time.

Bugfixes:

- Fix when Daily Challenge wasn't launching correctly under specific circumstances


We are working on more fixes and additions. Stay tuned!

Happy gaming everyone!

