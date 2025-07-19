Update V0.0.4
Fix Bags
The cave's flashlight has been updated and now looks much better. ✨
The player's camera movement speed has been doubled (from 3 to 6). 🎥
The mail delivery mission now grants 2 XP.📬
Enjoy and have fun – FALARMA 🌍
Small Update V0.0.4
