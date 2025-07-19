 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19284171 Edited 19 July 2025 – 09:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update V0.0.4
==================
Fix Bags
==================
The cave's flashlight has been updated and now looks much better. ✨
The player's camera movement speed has been doubled (from 3 to 6). 🎥
The mail delivery mission now grants 2 XP.📬

Enjoy and have fun – FALARMA 🌍

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3581051
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link