\\[Game Update 32 – 1-Year Anniversary Update]\



\[New Features]

After accepting the invitation to Cat Planet, Gorge , the planet’s president, will introduce the current situation and your main goal in the game.

You can now compete with other planets to reach the No. 1 spot as the best cat planet. Reaching the top rewards you with the achievement: "Above Them All".

\[Cats]

Five new cats have been added, allowing players to earn the “The Completionist” achievement without using the Steam Market or buying cats:

Cookie (Uncommon)

Leo (Rare)

Bella (Rare)

Daisy (Rare)

Coco (Rare)

\[Changes & Improvements]

The cat planet invitation now appears as an envelope that you must open, instead of a basic pop-up. The invitation UI has been fully redesigned.

In Stage 2 , Magic Cats and Giga Cats are now locked at the start. To unlock them, purchase a country (for Magic Cats) or a planet (for Giga Cats) in the Human Shop.

The drop rate for Legendary Cats has been increased from 0.00001% to 0.01% .

Lucky is no longer available in the Steam Shop.

A one-time popup now appears at the start of the game to explain basic controls.

For this week only, you have a 10% chance to drop the Epic Cat “Finn” .

A full 100% completion guide has been added, detailing how to unlock every achievement and collect all cats.

Buying True Cat God , Magic Cats , and Giga Cats now rewards ~2000 extra humans per run

Minor bug fixes and small Stage 1 balance adjustments.

\[A Note from the Developer – 1 Year of CAT 🐱🎉]

On July 19, 2024, CAT launched on Steam. It began as a small clicker game with around 8 cats, 6 upgrades, and 7 achievements (if I remember right). But that wasn’t enough for me.

I kept updating it—adding upgrades, balancing mechanics, improving the UI, implementing Steam Cloud, adding save systems, human mechanics, and of course... lots more cats.

Now, one year later, CAT has come a long way. The game is 100x better than it was at launch. This update brings in a story, new mechanics, and new cats—a final major update to celebrate everything we’ve built together.

To date, CAT has been picked up by nearly 100,000 players and received 192 reviews, with almost 75% positive. I’m incredibly grateful for your support, your feedback, and all the bug reports that helped make the game what it is today.

While this may be CAT’s final major update, I started a new project back in January—more news on that soon.

Thank you again for supporting CAT.

– Szanny 🐾💖