Hello
a small patch is up with a few new fixes and preparations for the new Lissbeth looks.
Patreons who are using the DDToolbox will probably have to reapply the patch. I'm making a post on Patreon too so you can more easily re-download it in case you don't want to track the joining email.
Thank you!
Version 1.85
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update