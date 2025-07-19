 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19284109 Edited 19 July 2025 – 08:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello
a small patch is up with a few new fixes and preparations for the new Lissbeth looks.
Patreons who are using the DDToolbox will probably have to reapply the patch. I'm making a post on Patreon too so you can more easily re-download it in case you don't want to track the joining email.
Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1843471
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link