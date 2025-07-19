 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19284096 Edited 19 July 2025 – 08:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The re-entry waiting time has been changed from a fixed 3 seconds to no waiting time if the data loading completion report is received.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2823691
