 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19284043 Edited 19 July 2025 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
solved achievements cannot be actived issue.

Changed files in this update

macOS English Depot 3181831
  • Loading history…
Windows English Depot 3181832
  • Loading history…
macOS Simplified Chinese Depot 3181833
  • Loading history…
Windows Simplified Chinese Depot 3181834
  • Loading history…
macOS Japanese Depot 3181835
  • Loading history…
Windows Japanese Depot 3181836
  • Loading history…
macOS Russian Depot 3181837
  • Loading history…
Windows Russian Depot 3181838
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link