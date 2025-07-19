 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19284029 Edited 19 July 2025 – 08:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A new update is here!

v1.1.0 consists of bug fixes, QOL improvements, new features, and other changes to hopefully improve your experience.

Thank you for all your feedback and support so far!

Changes:

Bugfixes
  • Fixed automation settings not saving or resetting properly
  • Fixed training automation freezing in magic school
  • Fixed story notification display and popup order
  • Fixed incorrect requirement checking after regression
  • Fixed essence display and happiness UI
  • Fixed alignment and margin issues in exploration and technology cards


Additions & Features
  • Added age and essence conditions for reset automation
  • Added technology hints
  • Added new redeem codes
  • Added glossary and tooltips for exploration and automation icons
  • Added native file dialog support for loading saves manually
  • Added legacy save compatibility for mobile save
  • Added power accumulation visual updates
  • Added essence gain display to death screen
  • Added hint for goblin kills in description
  • Added new temporal skill: Perennial Investments
  • Added mobile mode when window is resized to portrait mode


Balance Updates
  • Buffed Temporal Haste danger reduction
  • Nerfed Temporal Essence bonus (10% → 5%)
  • Buffed Herbal Lore to grant food level


Other Changes
  • Increased font size for dropdowns
  • Updated loading screen messages
  • Updated lifestyle story entries
  • Optimization

Changed files in this update

Depot 3779341
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link