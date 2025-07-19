v1.1.0 consists of bug fixes, QOL improvements, new features, and other changes to hopefully improve your experience.
Thank you for all your feedback and support so far!
Changes:Bugfixes
- Fixed automation settings not saving or resetting properly
- Fixed training automation freezing in magic school
- Fixed story notification display and popup order
- Fixed incorrect requirement checking after regression
- Fixed essence display and happiness UI
- Fixed alignment and margin issues in exploration and technology cards
Additions & Features
- Added age and essence conditions for reset automation
- Added technology hints
- Added new redeem codes
- Added glossary and tooltips for exploration and automation icons
- Added native file dialog support for loading saves manually
- Added legacy save compatibility for mobile save
- Added power accumulation visual updates
- Added essence gain display to death screen
- Added hint for goblin kills in description
- Added new temporal skill: Perennial Investments
- Added mobile mode when window is resized to portrait mode
Balance Updates
- Buffed Temporal Haste danger reduction
- Nerfed Temporal Essence bonus (10% → 5%)
- Buffed Herbal Lore to grant food level
Other Changes
- Increased font size for dropdowns
- Updated loading screen messages
- Updated lifestyle story entries
- Optimization
