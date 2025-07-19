Changes:

Fixed automation settings not saving or resetting properly



Fixed training automation freezing in magic school



Fixed story notification display and popup order



Fixed incorrect requirement checking after regression



Fixed essence display and happiness UI



Fixed alignment and margin issues in exploration and technology cards



Added age and essence conditions for reset automation



Added technology hints



Added new redeem codes



Added glossary and tooltips for exploration and automation icons



Added native file dialog support for loading saves manually



Added legacy save compatibility for mobile save



Added power accumulation visual updates



Added essence gain display to death screen



Added hint for goblin kills in description



Added new temporal skill: Perennial Investments



Added mobile mode when window is resized to portrait mode



Buffed Temporal Haste danger reduction



Nerfed Temporal Essence bonus (10% → 5%)



Buffed Herbal Lore to grant food level



Increased font size for dropdowns



Updated loading screen messages



Updated lifestyle story entries



Optimization



A new update is here!consists of bug fixes, QOL improvements, new features, and other changes to hopefully improve your experience.Thank you for all your feedback and support so far!