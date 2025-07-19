This major update to Zero Front focuses on increasing the functionality of armatures and their weapons. All wrist mounted weapons can now be used by the supporting arm of a two-handed weapon. To get the most out of this feature, a new series of armatures supporting grappling hooks that will pull you towards the target have been added. Try out the Engineer or the Hero to jump immediately into grappling.

A significant change has also been made to many melee weapons. Most one-handed melee weapons have had the heat cost of their basic attack removed. Alternate attacks and two-handed weapons are unaffected by this change.

1.5.3

New Parts

Added a series of grappling armatures. Updated the Engineer and Hero loadout to start with a grappling arm.

Added a series of harpoon cannons that fire a reusable projectile at the cost of heat buildup.

Added the GB01, a high fire rate back mounted cannon.

Added the BK03, a four side port torso.

Added BB02 Legs, a high durability tier 3 leg.

Major Features

Added the ability to use wrist mounted weapons like grapples, wrist cannons and pile bunkers on offhand arms while holding a two-handed weapon.

Arms with nothing or a very light weapon (knives) equipped will provide a small top speed and acceleration boost.

Added a 50% sprint to all legs with a low acceleration boost and low heat cost.

Added a pumping animation to arms equipped with nothing or a very light weapon.

Reworked certain attacks on small and medium weapons to deal less damage but cost no heat.

Added camera motion that follows melee weapon attack motion. This can be adjusted with the screen shake setting.

Minor Features