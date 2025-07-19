 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19283980 Edited 19 July 2025 – 07:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We're adding a new layer of strategic depth with the introduction of the Shareholders' Assembly.

🔎 How It Works:
Before executing key financial operations — such as LBOs, Greenmail, Extraordinary Dividends, Restructuring, or Mergers — you’ll now need approval from the company's shareholders. Each vote reflects the ownership structure, meaning your influence depends on your shareholding.

💼 Why It Matters:
This system brings an added layer of realism and strategic planning:

  • Secure majority support for bold moves

  • Balance your actions with shareholder interests

  • Face the risk of blocked operations if you fail to convince them

The market is no longer just about money — now it's about power and influence.
Update now and test your ability to sway the boardroom.

