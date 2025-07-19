We're adding a new layer of strategic depth with the introduction of the Shareholders' Assembly.

🔎 How It Works:

Before executing key financial operations — such as LBOs, Greenmail, Extraordinary Dividends, Restructuring, or Mergers — you’ll now need approval from the company's shareholders. Each vote reflects the ownership structure, meaning your influence depends on your shareholding.

💼 Why It Matters:

This system brings an added layer of realism and strategic planning:

Secure majority support for bold moves

Balance your actions with shareholder interests

Face the risk of blocked operations if you fail to convince them

The market is no longer just about money — now it's about power and influence.

Update now and test your ability to sway the boardroom.