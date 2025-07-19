Update 1.94-3 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch fixed a bug with Controller: when using the motorcycle to travel, if the cursor was in the inventory grid and user presses Y button to confirm travel, after loading the game will freeze with a broken UI.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update