19 July 2025 Build 19283940 Edited 19 July 2025 – 07:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch fixed a bug with Controller: when using the motorcycle to travel, if the cursor was in the inventory grid and user presses Y button to confirm travel, after loading the game will freeze with a broken UI.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
