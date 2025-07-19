v0.1.2 - "Connected" Patch Notes
v0.1.2 patch release brings numerous updates to the "Connected" build, mostly focus on bug fixes but also includes some new features as well as tweaks to existing ones. Enjoy!
Fixed
Shovel+enemy impact now replicates to clients
3rd player in lobby will now spawn correctly
Dynamite position is now replicated properly during throw
Enemy collision and AI are now disabled when they die
Players are now blocked by enemies
Dynamite exploding in player’s inventory will release its slot
Picking up certain items will no longer disable inputs for active item
Enemy health is no longer visible after it has been killed
Disruptor throwing no longer toggles the item on/off
Changed
Disruptor is now a placeable instead of a throwable object.
Removed friendly fire
Significantly decreased shovel damage
Added
Reload sound
Tonic item (health potion)
Player headlight (to see equipped items in the dark)
Boss can now be hit with shovel
Known Issues
Cannot rejoin lobby after leaving game or lobby. Restart game to fix
NPC footstep sounds doesn't always play
Changed files in this update