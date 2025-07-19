 Skip to content
19 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.1.2 - "Connected" Patch Notes

v0.1.2 patch release brings numerous updates to the "Connected" build, mostly focus on bug fixes but also includes some new features as well as tweaks to existing ones. Enjoy!

Fixed

  • Shovel+enemy impact now replicates to clients

  • 3rd player in lobby will now spawn correctly

  • Dynamite position is now replicated properly during throw

  • Enemy collision and AI are now disabled when they die

  • Players are now blocked by enemies

  • Dynamite exploding in player’s inventory will release its slot

  • Picking up certain items will no longer disable inputs for active item

  • Enemy health is no longer visible after it has been killed

  • Disruptor throwing no longer toggles the item on/off

Changed

  • Disruptor is now a placeable instead of a throwable object.

  • Removed friendly fire

  • Significantly decreased shovel damage

Added

  • Reload sound

  • Tonic item (health potion)

  • Player headlight (to see equipped items in the dark)

  • Boss can now be hit with shovel

Known Issues

  • Cannot rejoin lobby after leaving game or lobby. Restart game to fix

  • NPC footstep sounds doesn't always play

Changed files in this update

