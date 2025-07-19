v0.1.2 - "Connected" Patch Notes

v0.1.2 patch release brings numerous updates to the "Connected" build, mostly focus on bug fixes but also includes some new features as well as tweaks to existing ones. Enjoy!

Shovel+enemy impact now replicates to clients

3rd player in lobby will now spawn correctly

Dynamite position is now replicated properly during throw

Enemy collision and AI are now disabled when they die

Players are now blocked by enemies

Dynamite exploding in player’s inventory will release its slot

Picking up certain items will no longer disable inputs for active item

Enemy health is no longer visible after it has been killed