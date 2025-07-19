Thank You

Hey everyone,

Thank you all for joining us in this very early stage of Coreless's development. Your support during the first week has been incredibly heartwarming and encouraging.

Coreless launched in a minimal but functional state — something closer to the old-school spirit of Early Access. As a small team, this approach allows us to stay nimble, avoid building in a vacuum, and grow the game with players, not ahead of them.

Of course, this approach comes with risks, especially in today’s competitive landscape where most EA titles are polished and well-funded. That’s why we’re deeply grateful to everyone who chose to dive in despite the game’s rough edges — your early support truly means the world to us.

We’re committed to making Coreless the best version of itself. Not just because of your backing, but because there’s a lot we want to express through this game.

Coreless gives us a flexible foundation to explore a variety of exciting design directions, such as:

— Enhancing fast-paced tactical combat

— Embracing a more classic, unforgiving roguelike structure

— Adopting survivor-like, upgrade-driven systems

— Experimenting with strategic planning and resource management

Coreless already shows promise in how expressive its systems can be — even in this early state. With your feedback, we can shape it into something truly special.

Gameplay mechanics are our strength, and we work hard — so let’s get started. :)

Patch Notes

Along with this first thank-you letter, we're also releasing our first patch, focused primarily on onboarding improvements and game flow clarity. Here’s what’s included:

New Difficulty Setting (now renamed to "Sequence") A new introductory sequence has been added with basic tutorial guidance. UI Clarity Improvements Several UI elements have been updated to better communicate mechanics like the Poise Meter, Potential Rewards, etc. More improvements are coming in future patches. Stage 1 & 2 Improvement These stages now follow a timeline system, spawning elite packs at set intervals. Defeating them grants upgrade rewards. This improves flow clarity and allows players to plan their exploration. Also, shrines in Stage 1 now require manual activation, giving players more control over when to begin challenges. Let us know how this change feels — it’s a substantial shift in early-stage exploration. Difficulty Renamed to “Sequence” Formerly Easy/Normal/Hard, the system is now CX-0, CX-1, CX-2, etc. This sets the stage for a major content update next month. Monster Balancing Overall monster difficulty has been reduced to improve pacing and approachability. Stage 4 still needs more work, and we'll be releasing patches in coming weeks for it. Power & Path Upgrades Rebalanced Powers are now easier to obtain and fill out, while Path upgrades appear less frequently. Further tuning for Path upgrades is planned. New Unique Addon: “Maintainer’s Toolkit” This addon is now granted once when the player first starts the game. It’s designed to provide early stability and subtly reflects the current state of the Coreless world. Boss Spawns No Longer Remove Interactables All interactables now remain active even when a boss appears. Kat's Overdrive Targeting Toggle You can now toggle Kat's Overdrive to prioritize elites and bosses. Booster Upgrades Rebalanced Crit Booster has been removed; Attack Speed Booster is now more effective. A new booster that increases Overdrive Haste has been added. Overdrive positioning in the game will receive further tweaks in future updates. Expanded Reward Pool Many more consumables can now drop as rewards. Miscellaneous Fixes Various bug fixes and general improvements.

Upcoming Major Content Update

We’ll likely continue releasing small hotfixes to address any urgent issues as they come up. Meanwhile, we’re working on our first major content update, scheduled for next month. We’ll share more information as we get closer — stay tuned.

Thanks again — and we wish you all a wonderful weekend!

— Blue Turtle