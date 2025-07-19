Carlo

Big thanks to Daniel, who brought our Trader Turtle to life as a fully animated 3D model!

Carlo's shop has always been imagined as a cozy little hideout amidst the cold chaos of the Astroloot universe. A place where players can catch their breath, trade their treasures, and feel at home. Thanks to Daniel’s incredible work, that vision is now a reality. He truly nailed the vibe.

Drop by and say hi to Carlo next time you're back from a loot run!

Glossary for “increased/reduced” and “more/less”

New Glossary entries have been added to help clarify how these stats work. You can now hover over them in game to get a quick explanation of their mechanics (additive vs. multiplicative).

Bugfixes and Improvements