 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19283801 Edited 19 July 2025 – 12:13:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Carlo

Big thanks to Daniel, who brought our Trader Turtle to life as a fully animated 3D model!

Carlo's shop has always been imagined as a cozy little hideout amidst the cold chaos of the Astroloot universe. A place where players can catch their breath, trade their treasures, and feel at home. Thanks to Daniel’s incredible work, that vision is now a reality. He truly nailed the vibe.

Drop by and say hi to Carlo next time you're back from a loot run!

Glossary for increased/reduced and more/less

New Glossary entries have been added to help clarify how these stats work. You can now hover over them in game to get a quick explanation of their mechanics (additive vs. multiplicative).

Bugfixes and Improvements

  • The Zealot spirit animal skill now also works with minions

  • Fix random micro stutters caused by wrongly timed texture uploads

  • Fix crash when dying during credits

  • Fix crash when suggesting a non-demo mission to a demo player in coop

  • The game is now bundled with a stripped down JRE, for smaller download size and improved stability

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3498391
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3498392
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3498393
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link