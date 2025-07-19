Carlo
Big thanks to Daniel, who brought our Trader Turtle to life as a fully animated 3D model!
Carlo's shop has always been imagined as a cozy little hideout amidst the cold chaos of the Astroloot universe. A place where players can catch their breath, trade their treasures, and feel at home. Thanks to Daniel’s incredible work, that vision is now a reality. He truly nailed the vibe.
Drop by and say hi to Carlo next time you're back from a loot run!
Glossary for “increased/reduced” and “more/less”
New Glossary entries have been added to help clarify how these stats work. You can now hover over them in game to get a quick explanation of their mechanics (additive vs. multiplicative).
Bugfixes and Improvements
The Zealot spirit animal skill now also works with minions
Fix random micro stutters caused by wrongly timed texture uploads
Fix crash when dying during credits
Fix crash when suggesting a non-demo mission to a demo player in coop
The game is now bundled with a stripped down JRE, for smaller download size and improved stability
Changed files in this update