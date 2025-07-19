Please restart the game to download the update.
*Some changes may not be applied to tooltips or Practice modes.
*The schedule hotfix might change depending on the application and testing process.
CharacterDebi & Marlene
- Basic Attack Power 29 → 33
Rio
- Base Defense 47 → 49
Sua
- Memory(R)
- Cooldown 30/25/20s → 30/24/18s
Emma
- Skill Amp per Arcana Mastery Level 4.3% → 4.4%
Jackie
- Base Defense 55 → 53
Felix
- Basic Attack Amplification per Spear Mastery Level 1.8% → 1.7%
ArmorChest
- Racing Suit
- Defense 35 → 37
Head
- The Black Death
- Skill Amplification 80 → 78
- Movement Speed 3% → 2%
- Skill Amplification 80 → 78
- David Headphones
- Attack Power 20 → 22
- Blue Flames
- Attack Speed 25% → 20%
- The Dragon's Fury
- Skill Amplification 60 → 57
Arm / Accessory
- Creed of the Knight
- Max HP 120 → 150
- Sanguine Gunbai
- Skill Amplification 82 → 80
- Helix
- Attack Power 24 → 25
Matchmaking ImprovementsAsia 1 Server
- Diamond and above will not match with Platinum or below.
North America Server
- Diamond and above will not match with Gold or below.
Bug Fixes
- Tutorial 3: You can now normally craft target item
- Target Item changes from The Dragon's Fury to Fencing Mask.
Changed files in this update