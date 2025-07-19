 Skip to content
19 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
We'll be rolling out the 8.1b Hotfix at 7:30 AM (UTC).
Please restart the game to download the update.
*Some changes may not be applied to tooltips or Practice modes.
*The schedule hotfix might change depending on the application and testing process.

Character

Debi & Marlene
  • Basic Attack Power 29 → 33


Rio
  • Base Defense 47 → 49


Sua
  • Memory(R)
    • Cooldown 30/25/20s → 30/24/18s


Emma
  • Skill Amp per Arcana Mastery Level 4.3% → 4.4%

Jackie
  • Base Defense 55 → 53


Felix
  • Basic Attack Amplification per Spear Mastery Level 1.8% → 1.7%


Armor

Chest
  • Racing Suit
    • Defense 35 → 37


Head
  • The Black Death
    • Skill Amplification 80 → 78
    • Movement Speed 3% → 2%

  • David Headphones
    • Attack Power 20 → 22

  • Blue Flames
    • Attack Speed 25% → 20%

  • The Dragon's Fury
    • Skill Amplification 60 → 57


Arm / Accessory
  • Creed of the Knight
    • Max HP 120 → 150

  • Sanguine Gunbai
    • Skill Amplification 82 → 80

  • Helix
    • Attack Power 24 → 25

Matchmaking Improvements

Asia 1 Server
  • Diamond and above will not match with Platinum or below.

North America Server
  • Diamond and above will not match with Gold or below.

Bug Fixes

  • Tutorial 3: You can now normally craft target item
    • Target Item changes from The Dragon's Fury to Fencing Mask.

