Character

Basic Attack Power 29 → 33

Base Defense 47 → 49

Memory(R)

Cooldown 30/25/20s → 30/24/18s



Skill Amp per Arcana Mastery Level 4.3% → 4.4%

Base Defense 55 → 53

Basic Attack Amplification per Spear Mastery Level 1.8% → 1.7%

Armor

Racing Suit

Defense 35 → 37



The Black Death

Skill Amplification 80 → 78

Movement Speed 3% → 2%



David Headphones

Attack Power 20 → 22



Blue Flames

Attack Speed 25% → 20%



The Dragon's Fury

Skill Amplification 60 → 57



Creed of the Knight

Max HP 120 → 150



Sanguine Gunbai

Skill Amplification 82 → 80



Helix

Attack Power 24 → 25



Matchmaking Improvements

Diamond and above will not match with Gold or below.

Bug Fixes

Tutorial 3: You can now normally craft target item

Target Item changes from The Dragon's Fury to Fencing Mask.



We'll be rolling out the 8.1b Hotfix at 7:30 AM (UTC).Please restart the game to download the update.*The schedule hotfix might change depending on the application and testing process.