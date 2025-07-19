🔥 Climb The Backrooms - Major Update LIVE NOW! 🔥

Dreamers, it's time to dive back in, right in time for the weekend!

We've just pushed a huge update packed with terrifying new content, smoother gameplay, and a few surprises lurking in the dark 👀

🆕 Patch Highlights:

📍 10 New Levels have replaced older, slower ones – faster, scarier, and way more intense

🔸 7 New Entities now haunt the halls:

💧 Water Entity

📦 Object Eater

🔋 Battery Boy

❓ Unknown Entity (x2)

☢️ Hazmat Entity

😊 Mrs. Smile – don’t let the grin fool you

🎮 New Minigames have been added to ramp up the tension and fun

😱 Loads of new jump-scares – expect the unexpected

🎥 Streamers, we got you.

New Streamer Mode is now available for a cleaner experience

🛠️ Performance & QoL Fixes:

Return to Lobby button ✅

Loading screens more consistent✅

New object pickup sounds ✅

General optimisation and smoother performance across the board

Whether you’ve played before or are new to the nightmare, there’s never been a better (or scarier) time to Climb.

//Dev Note//

If you’ve played before, now’s the perfect time to return — with Level Select in the lobby, you can dive straight into the new horrors. We’ve heard your feedback loud and clear:

⚠️ Some mid-game levels dragged.

⚠️ Some just didn’t hit the mark.

That changes now.

We’ve completely reworked the pacing and replaced slower levels with some of our best-designed, most intense stages yet. They’re faster, scarier, and packed with surprises.

Play now — if you dare.