🔥 Climb The Backrooms - Major Update LIVE NOW! 🔥
Dreamers, it's time to dive back in, right in time for the weekend!
We've just pushed a huge update packed with terrifying new content, smoother gameplay, and a few surprises lurking in the dark 👀
🆕 Patch Highlights:
📍 10 New Levels have replaced older, slower ones – faster, scarier, and way more intense
🔸 7 New Entities now haunt the halls:
💧 Water Entity
📦 Object Eater
🔋 Battery Boy
❓ Unknown Entity (x2)
☢️ Hazmat Entity
😊 Mrs. Smile – don’t let the grin fool you
🎮 New Minigames have been added to ramp up the tension and fun
😱 Loads of new jump-scares – expect the unexpected
🎥 Streamers, we got you.
New Streamer Mode is now available for a cleaner experience
🛠️ Performance & QoL Fixes:
Return to Lobby button ✅
Loading screens more consistent✅
New object pickup sounds ✅
General optimisation and smoother performance across the board
Whether you’ve played before or are new to the nightmare, there’s never been a better (or scarier) time to Climb.
//Dev Note//
If you’ve played before, now’s the perfect time to return — with Level Select in the lobby, you can dive straight into the new horrors. We’ve heard your feedback loud and clear:
⚠️ Some mid-game levels dragged.
⚠️ Some just didn’t hit the mark.
That changes now.
We’ve completely reworked the pacing and replaced slower levels with some of our best-designed, most intense stages yet. They’re faster, scarier, and packed with surprises.
Play now — if you dare.
Changed files in this update