The Scavenger Event returns from June 19, 2025 at 12:00 AM PST to August 2, 2025 at 11:59 PM PST!

Rewards

🎁 1,500 Platinum Tokens

⚔ Warrior Items (items are not character bound):

Sword of Medusa

Kloness Blade

Demon Slayer

Lighting Blade





(items are not character bound): 📖 Mage Items (items are not character bound):

Necklace of The Beholder

Resurrection Wand (MS.10)

Ice Storm

Kloness Wand (MS.10)





(items are not character bound):

🎁 300 Gold Tokens

🎁 300 Silver Tokens

Monsters & Token Drops

Abaddon (Drops multiple stacks of 100 Platinum Tokens)



Tigerworm (Drops a stack of 30 Platinum Tokens)



Wyvern (Drops multiple stacks of 5 Platinum Tokens)



Fire Wyvern (Drops multiple stacks of 10 Platinum Tokens)



Helclaw (Drops a stack of 25 Platinum Tokens)



Liche (Drops 1 Platinum Token)



Dark Elf (Drops 1 Platinum Token)



Barlog (Drops a stack of 20 Platinum Tokens)



Master Mage Orc (Drops a stack of 15 Platinum Tokens)



Giant Lizard (Drops a stack of 10 Platinum Tokens)



Centaurus (Drops a stack of 10 Platinum Tokens)



Ettin (Drops a stack of 2 Platinum Tokens)



Frost (Drops 1 Gold Token)



Mountain Giant (Drops 1 Gold Token)



Dire Boar (Drops 1 Gold Token)



Werewolf (Drops 1 Gold Token)



Tentocle (Drops 1 Silver Token)



Troll (Drops 1 Silver Token)



Stalker (Drops 1 Silver Token)



Beholder (Drops 1 Silver Token)



Token Restrictions

All tokens (Platinum, Gold, Silver) are character-bound.



Tokens cannot be dropped, transferred, or traded.



Only the character who collected them can redeem them.



Tokens will be removed after the event ends and will not carry over to future events.



Be sure to claim your rewards before August 2, 2025!



Additional Updates

Smaller trees when using the medium detail level.



Increased Dark Elf Bow damage. The base damage is now 2D9 (small and large), meaning damage can range from 2 to 18.



Adjusted monster pits in Icebound.



Collect Scavenger Tokens and exchange them for high-tier rewards.Prizes are guaranteed and randomly chosen within your selected category!Each item within your chosen category has an equal 25% chance of being awarded.– 100% guaranteed– 100% guaranteed