19 July 2025 Build 19283661
Update notes via Steam Community

The Scavenger Event returns from June 19, 2025 at 12:00 AM PST to August 2, 2025 at 11:59 PM PST!


Collect Scavenger Tokens and exchange them for high-tier rewards.

Rewards


🎁 1,500 Platinum Tokens

Prizes are guaranteed and randomly chosen within your selected category!
Choose one category to receive a Random High-Tier Warrior or Random High-Tier Mage item. Each item within your chosen category has an equal 25% chance of being awarded.

  • ⚔ Warrior Items (items are not character bound):
    • Sword of Medusa
    • Kloness Blade
    • Demon Slayer
    • Lighting Blade

  • 📖 Mage Items (items are not character bound):
    • Necklace of The Beholder
    • Resurrection Wand (MS.10)
    • Ice Storm
    • Kloness Wand (MS.10)



🎁 300 Gold Tokens

Magic Necklace (DM+1) – 100% guaranteed

🎁 300 Silver Tokens

Magic Necklace (MS10) – 100% guaranteed

Monsters & Token Drops


Platinum Tokens drop from:
  • Abaddon (Drops multiple stacks of 100 Platinum Tokens)
  • Tigerworm (Drops a stack of 30 Platinum Tokens)
  • Wyvern (Drops multiple stacks of 5 Platinum Tokens)
  • Fire Wyvern (Drops multiple stacks of 10 Platinum Tokens)
  • Helclaw (Drops a stack of 25 Platinum Tokens)
  • Liche (Drops 1 Platinum Token)
  • Dark Elf (Drops 1 Platinum Token)
  • Barlog (Drops a stack of 20 Platinum Tokens)
  • Master Mage Orc (Drops a stack of 15 Platinum Tokens)
  • Giant Lizard (Drops a stack of 10 Platinum Tokens)
  • Centaurus (Drops a stack of 10 Platinum Tokens)
  • Ettin (Drops a stack of 2 Platinum Tokens)


Gold Tokens drop from:
  • Frost (Drops 1 Gold Token)
  • Mountain Giant (Drops 1 Gold Token)
  • Dire Boar (Drops 1 Gold Token)
  • Werewolf (Drops 1 Gold Token)


Silver Tokens drop from:
  • Tentocle (Drops 1 Silver Token)
  • Troll (Drops 1 Silver Token)
  • Stalker (Drops 1 Silver Token)
  • Beholder (Drops 1 Silver Token)


Token Restrictions


  • All tokens (Platinum, Gold, Silver) are character-bound.
  • Tokens cannot be dropped, transferred, or traded.
  • Only the character who collected them can redeem them.
  • Tokens will be removed after the event ends and will not carry over to future events.
  • Be sure to claim your rewards before August 2, 2025!


Additional Updates


  • Smaller trees when using the medium detail level.
  • Increased Dark Elf Bow damage. The base damage is now 2D9 (small and large), meaning damage can range from 2 to 18.
  • Adjusted monster pits in Icebound.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3419161
