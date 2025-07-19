The Scavenger Event returns from June 19, 2025 at 12:00 AM PST to August 2, 2025 at 11:59 PM PST!
Collect Scavenger Tokens and exchange them for high-tier rewards.
Rewards
🎁 1,500 Platinum TokensPrizes are guaranteed and randomly chosen within your selected category!
Choose one category to receive a Random High-Tier Warrior or Random High-Tier Mage item. Each item within your chosen category has an equal 25% chance of being awarded.
- ⚔ Warrior Items (items are not character bound):
- Sword of Medusa
- Kloness Blade
- Demon Slayer
- Lighting Blade
- Sword of Medusa
- 📖 Mage Items (items are not character bound):
- Necklace of The Beholder
- Resurrection Wand (MS.10)
- Ice Storm
- Kloness Wand (MS.10)
- Necklace of The Beholder
🎁 300 Gold TokensMagic Necklace (DM+1) – 100% guaranteed
🎁 300 Silver TokensMagic Necklace (MS10) – 100% guaranteed
Monsters & Token Drops
Platinum Tokens drop from:
- Abaddon (Drops multiple stacks of 100 Platinum Tokens)
- Tigerworm (Drops a stack of 30 Platinum Tokens)
- Wyvern (Drops multiple stacks of 5 Platinum Tokens)
- Fire Wyvern (Drops multiple stacks of 10 Platinum Tokens)
- Helclaw (Drops a stack of 25 Platinum Tokens)
- Liche (Drops 1 Platinum Token)
- Dark Elf (Drops 1 Platinum Token)
- Barlog (Drops a stack of 20 Platinum Tokens)
- Master Mage Orc (Drops a stack of 15 Platinum Tokens)
- Giant Lizard (Drops a stack of 10 Platinum Tokens)
- Centaurus (Drops a stack of 10 Platinum Tokens)
- Ettin (Drops a stack of 2 Platinum Tokens)
Gold Tokens drop from:
- Frost (Drops 1 Gold Token)
- Mountain Giant (Drops 1 Gold Token)
- Dire Boar (Drops 1 Gold Token)
- Werewolf (Drops 1 Gold Token)
Silver Tokens drop from:
- Tentocle (Drops 1 Silver Token)
- Troll (Drops 1 Silver Token)
- Stalker (Drops 1 Silver Token)
- Beholder (Drops 1 Silver Token)
Token Restrictions
- All tokens (Platinum, Gold, Silver) are character-bound.
- Tokens cannot be dropped, transferred, or traded.
- Only the character who collected them can redeem them.
- Tokens will be removed after the event ends and will not carry over to future events.
- Be sure to claim your rewards before August 2, 2025!
Additional Updates
- Smaller trees when using the medium detail level.
- Increased Dark Elf Bow damage. The base damage is now 2D9 (small and large), meaning damage can range from 2 to 18.
- Adjusted monster pits in Icebound.
Changed files in this update