19 July 2025 Build 19283654 Edited 19 July 2025 – 06:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

\[ MISC ]

- Fix city generation bug resulting in Day 2 Cities with no Plethora

- Fix mouse interactions for Situation Table buttons

Changed files in this update

Depot 2830771
