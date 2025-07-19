- Updated the UI display effects for the villager recruitment page
- Starting now, Ami and Wuling have a chance to teach players the Oceanview Restaurant recipe when their affection reaches 4 hearts or above
- Pearl Clams now have a chance to yield pearls when consumed
- Increased the font size for villager task descriptions and villager names in the quest panel
- Increased the selling price for all fishing products
- Increased the profit income of the Oceanview Restaurant
- Beach area calculations now correctly use commas as separators
- Some unimplemented items have been disabled in random roadside NPC events
- Fixed a bug where the North Country Restaurant's right trash bin and warehouse trash bin were referencing the same entity data
