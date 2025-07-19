 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19283650 Edited 19 July 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Updated the UI display effects for the villager recruitment page
  • Starting now, Ami and Wuling have a chance to teach players the Oceanview Restaurant recipe when their affection reaches 4 hearts or above
  • Pearl Clams now have a chance to yield pearls when consumed
  • Increased the font size for villager task descriptions and villager names in the quest panel
  • Increased the selling price for all fishing products
  • Increased the profit income of the Oceanview Restaurant
  • Beach area calculations now correctly use commas as separators
  • Some unimplemented items have been disabled in random roadside NPC events
  • Fixed a bug where the North Country Restaurant's right trash bin and warehouse trash bin were referencing the same entity data

