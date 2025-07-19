Fix
1. Fix the issue where the kitten may freeze
2. Fix the issue where NPCs at the window would disappear
Optimization
1. Reduce the level required to complete the Snow Mountain and Mushroom Forest quests
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fix
1. Fix the issue where the kitten may freeze
2. Fix the issue where NPCs at the window would disappear
Optimization
1. Reduce the level required to complete the Snow Mountain and Mushroom Forest quests
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update