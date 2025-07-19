 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19283620 Edited 19 July 2025 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix

1. Fix the issue where the kitten may freeze

2. Fix the issue where NPCs at the window would disappear

 

Optimization

1. Reduce the level required to complete the Snow Mountain and Mushroom Forest quests

Changed files in this update

Depot 3648151
  • Loading history…
