19 July 2025 Build 19283548 Edited 19 July 2025 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
#🛠️ Bug Fixes
## UI/HUD Improvements
    *] Fixed: Download Custom Track dialog no longer disappears unexpectedly, allowing proper track downloads in Online Menu
  • Fixed: Time-Trial local record and world record information in-game windows are now properly displayed on HUD in TT game mode
  • Fixed: Online Spectator HUD displaying incorrectly - all spectator elements now render as intended

## Online Experience
  • Fixed: Private Room Code input field losing focus - you can now enter room codes without the room join button being automatically selected

## Track Fixes
  • Fixed: Mythic Moonlight track respawn colliders have been restored to prevent players from getting stuck (they were disabled until now)

## Summary
Everyone should now have a smoother experience when playing online with custom tracks, joining private rooms, spectating races, and viewing their time trial records.

Next update soon!

