## UI/HUD Improvements
- *] Fixed: Download Custom Track dialog no longer disappears unexpectedly, allowing proper track downloads in Online Menu
- Fixed: Time-Trial local record and world record information in-game windows are now properly displayed on HUD in TT game mode
- Fixed: Online Spectator HUD displaying incorrectly - all spectator elements now render as intended
## Online Experience
- Fixed: Private Room Code input field losing focus - you can now enter room codes without the room join button being automatically selected
## Track Fixes
- Fixed: Mythic Moonlight track respawn colliders have been restored to prevent players from getting stuck (they were disabled until now)
## Summary
Everyone should now have a smoother experience when playing online with custom tracks, joining private rooms, spectating races, and viewing their time trial records.
Next update soon!
Changed files in this update