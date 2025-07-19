 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19283456 Edited 19 July 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Drive Thru Miami – Performance Update Now Live!

Hey Drive Thru fans! Every second counts when you’re juggling orders, fries, and customer vibes—so we’ve rolled out a performance update to make your gameplay smoother than ever.

✨ Visual Glow-Up

  • Revamped Lighting & Textures: Miami sunsets now shimmer where they should. Your drive-thru shines with smoother surfaces and richer detail.

Why Play Now? This update marks a major step forward in quality, style, and polish. The most stable build yet, there’s never been a better moment to get your fry-on.

Serve fast. Shine bright. Make Miami proud. 💳🍔🌴

Join our Discord Now to share your feedback, and while you’re there, check out our other games.

— Alkame Games

🎮 Play Now!

Wishlist Now!

