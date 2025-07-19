Drive Thru Miami – Performance Update Now Live!

Hey Drive Thru fans! Every second counts when you’re juggling orders, fries, and customer vibes—so we’ve rolled out a performance update to make your gameplay smoother than ever.

✨ Visual Glow-Up

Revamped Lighting & Textures: Miami sunsets now shimmer where they should. Your drive-thru shines with smoother surfaces and richer detail.

Why Play Now? This update marks a major step forward in quality, style, and polish. The most stable build yet, there’s never been a better moment to get your fry-on.

Join our Discord Now to share your feedback

— Alkame Games



