Hey Neighbours!

Build 1.3.7B had a required update to the third party extension that connects Gamemaker to Steam. Unfortunately that has caused some issues as the extension has a bug with recognizing the Steam connection in some circumstances.

I was able to fix this in the Windows build but the fix doesn’t work on Mac and I can’t roll back to the previous Mac version for technical reasons. I’ve logged the bug with the extension’s dev and hopefully they will have a fix soon but in the meantime I’ll keep looking for Mac users.

<3 Violet

Early Access 1.3.7C - Hotfix (PC and Mac) (Full and Demo) - 19/07/25

Windows - Fixed issue with Steam not initialising.

Mac - Steam Cloudsave and Steam related functions are currently not working.

If you have Cloudsave enabled your save files are still safe in your user folder and if you want to continue playing while the issue is being solved you can follow these instructions:

- Locate your save files in a folder similar to this: /Users/<YOUR USERNAME>/Library/Application Support/com.moonlightingarland.moonlight

- Steam cloud save files are in the folder with a 10 digit user number.

- Copy the .sav files in your user folder over to the default user folder named “0000000000”.

- Play as usual.

- Once Cloud save is enabled again, you can copy your save files back to the steam user folder and pick up again.