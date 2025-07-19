 Skip to content
19 July 2025
  • There was a bug where if you were holding up or down when the "select level" frame began, the sign would run through the animation without unlocking a level - that's been fixed
  • There was a bug where the heads on the character wheel were not appearing in the windmill during the tutorial. That's been fixed
  • There was a bug in the underland where you could enter and exit the holes even when the game was paused. That's been fixed.

