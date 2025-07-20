Hello agents, It's time for another update!

Today we bring some long requested features to the game, a bunch of bug fixes and a music track thats been hidden for quite some time!

Before getting into the changelist we just wanted to give a special thank you to Fiszore who did the groundwork for the main feature of this update over on the Churn Vector SDK! You're wonderful!

With that said, todays main feature is that NPCs can now use breeding stands once they are done with their prey (this includes the player) meaning you can be recumbobulated and continue your mission instead of having to start over if you get caught by them!

You also have some mobility once churned so should you find yourself sitting far away in some empty room its time to roll over to the nearest worker and have them drag you to a recum machine!

Being able to roll around also opens up some interesting traversal options should you want to be deliberately caught...

List of changes:

Predator NPC's can now use breeding stands and will actively seek them out once full (Thanks Fiszore!)

The player now has the ability to roll themselves around after being left at a breeding stand

A long lost audio track has returned and will now play once more should you complete your main objective while unseen

Audio reverb zones, NPC groups and some object placements have been improved on the Tower, Station and Warehouse maps

The camera has been updated to fix some clipping issue that could occur in tight spaces

List of bug fixes: