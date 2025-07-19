Gameplay changes:

-NPCs can now join your party on quests throughout zones, assuming they decide to join you. They can join you in combat and share exp/gold if they get the final hit, but no faction loss/gain to party members. If they die, they will respawn later in the game after some time, depending on the NPC

-New Quest available

-New Zone, “Southern Hills” available but still barren

Spell changes:

-Flame Jet, Fireball, and some fire-based weapons all have a chance to engulf the target in flames (DoT)

Bugs:

-Fixed bug when de-selecting party members wouldn’t hide the “Resume Saved Area” button, resulting in a crash if clicked upon