19 July 2025 Build 19283241 Edited 19 July 2025 – 19:06:04 UTC by Wendy Share
* Fixed missile input issue in VR mode
* Updated macOS build for improved compatibility and performance
* Optimized performance across both desktop and VR versions
* General gameplay polish and refinements

Changed files in this update

Windows BeachHead 2020 Windows Depot 1288791
macOS Depot BeachHead 2020 OSX Depot 1288792
